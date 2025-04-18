Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.07 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

