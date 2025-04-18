Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.