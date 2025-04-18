Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTMWW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

