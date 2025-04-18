Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bitcoin Depot Price Performance
NASDAQ:BTMWW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Bitcoin Depot
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.