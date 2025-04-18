BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,672 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 303,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK opened at $10.13 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.