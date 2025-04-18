BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.02.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 84.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 847.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 1,734.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 350,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

