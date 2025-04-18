BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Price

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $257.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.11 and its 200 day moving average is $254.90. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. SAP has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

