Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 829,374 shares trading hands.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.39.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
