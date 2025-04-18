Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.27.

Several research firms have commented on BYD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

