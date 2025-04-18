Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CLH opened at $207.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.79 and its 200-day moving average is $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.