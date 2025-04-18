Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

