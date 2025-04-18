Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.27.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

