Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.27.
About Brenmiller Energy
