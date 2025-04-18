Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Bri-Chem Stock Up 14.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending and Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending and Packaging USA, and Other.

