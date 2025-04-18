Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Nucor comprises about 0.1% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Nucor by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.56. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

