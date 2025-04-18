Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.78 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after buying an additional 1,138,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $103.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

