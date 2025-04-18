Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Invests $403,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 2.8 %
BATS HYD opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
