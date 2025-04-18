Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Invests $403,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

BATS HYD opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.