Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Makes New $20.92 Million Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,923,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 745,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

