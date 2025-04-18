Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 204,946 Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sable Offshore by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,407 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 177,971 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sable Offshore Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SOC opened at $20.22 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

