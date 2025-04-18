Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $173,259.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,443.52. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock worth $2,329,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOX opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

