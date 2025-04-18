Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 14,948 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in CGI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CGI’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

