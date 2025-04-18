Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 111,030 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,030 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

HOLX opened at $57.56 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

