Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 3,482 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in H World Group were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HTHT opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

H World Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.79%.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.