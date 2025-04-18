Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,372 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after buying an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,974,000 after buying an additional 1,962,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,972,000 after buying an additional 3,539,463 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,579,000 after buying an additional 8,363,192 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,709,930. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

