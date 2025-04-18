Broadleaf Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 212.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,953 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 80,726 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 401,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 277,872 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 271,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 173,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 114,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

