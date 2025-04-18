Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 68,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 164,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 14.5 %

LLY opened at $841.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $820.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.