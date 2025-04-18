Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 638 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.05. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $308.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

