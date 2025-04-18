Brokerages Set News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Target Price at $39.25

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

News Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. News has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $172,357,000. Asset Value Investors Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $122,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of News by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,215 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of News by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

