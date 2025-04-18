Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TAC

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 638.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,995,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $67,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,870,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAC opened at $8.71 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.72.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.