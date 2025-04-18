Brokers Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Q1 Earnings

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

TSE ALS opened at C$24.12 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$20.60 and a one year high of C$29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.13.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

