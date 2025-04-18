Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,597,500 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 28,115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,071.3 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

