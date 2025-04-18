Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.77. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.