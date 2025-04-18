C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells $264,149.49 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $264,149.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

