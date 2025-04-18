CAB Payments’ (CABP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 99 ($1.31) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get CAB Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAB Payments

CAB Payments Stock Down 2.2 %

CABP stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £111.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. CAB Payments has a twelve month low of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.20 ($2.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.91.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. CAB Payments had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAB Payments will post 14.556213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CAB Payments

In other news, insider James Hopkinson acquired 214,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £102,720 ($136,287.65). 64.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAB Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.