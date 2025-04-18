Cadence Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.