Cadence Bank Purchases 2,095 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cadence Bank increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.