Cadence Bank Purchases 25,242 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cadence Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 963,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,319,000 after buying an additional 87,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

