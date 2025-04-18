Cadence Bank Sells 3,959 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cadence Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

