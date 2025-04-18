Cadence Bank Takes $2.50 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

