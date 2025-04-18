Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE:CFW opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.80. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 146,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$565,180.00. Also, Director Anuroop Duggal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.43 per share, with a total value of C$51,450.00. Insiders purchased 1,547,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

