Callodine Capital Management LP Buys 121,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands accounts for 9.2% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $44,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 461,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 223,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

SPB stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

