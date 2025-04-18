Callodine Capital Management LP Buys 37,500 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AMG opened at $156.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

