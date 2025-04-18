Callodine Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 457,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,000. Match Group makes up 3.1% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.02 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

