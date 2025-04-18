Callodine Capital Management LP Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 488,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,014 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 502,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Barclays cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.22%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

