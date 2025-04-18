Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 18,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

