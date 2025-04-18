Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of DV opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 167.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 24.3% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

