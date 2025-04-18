Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 142 ($1.88) to GBX 151 ($2.00) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Halfords Group Price Performance

LON:HFD opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.88) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.01. The firm has a market cap of £307.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 169.80 ($2.25).

About Halfords Group

(Get Free Report)

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

