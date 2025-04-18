CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 93,931 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,016,056 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,931 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $61,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in UBS Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 104,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

