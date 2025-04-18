CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 42,134 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $64,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,748,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.