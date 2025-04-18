CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 75,073 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $77,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,018,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,527,944,000 after buying an additional 490,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sempra by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,072,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,248,000 after purchasing an additional 311,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares worth $4,694,019. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

