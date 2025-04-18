CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,868,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,637 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $82,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Up 3.0 %

KVUE opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

