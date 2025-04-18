CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $55.89 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $55,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CCI opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

